New Weapons Being Developed for Russia's Su-57 Fighters - Aerospace Manufacturer Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New weapons are currently being developed for Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets, Yury Slyusar, the director-general of the Russian aerospace and defence manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation, said on Monday.

"Second-stage engine tests are currently intensively underway on a separate schedule. I would like to remind that the aircraft will be able to use many new means of destruction - some of them have already been created, others are being developed. Tests will continue consistent with the new functions and new goals," Slyusar said.

On Thursday, Russia's Rostec State Corporation CEO Sergei Chemezov said that Russia's aerospace forces would receive large-scale deliveries of Su-57 fighter jets starting from 2020.

According to various reports, the Su-57, which costs roughly $40 to $45 million per plane, could also be purchased by many countries including China, India, Myanmar, Algeria, and Turkey – especially after the US and Ankara clashed over the F-35 programme.

The Su-57 (formerly known as PAK FA or T-50) is a single-seat twin-engine jet featuring stealth design, super manoeuvrability, supersonic flight capability, as well as advanced radar and electronics. The aircraft made its maiden flight in 2010.