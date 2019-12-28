Register
18:47 GMT +328 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released by the Hellenic Air Force, two Greek F-16 fighter jets and a USAF F-15E Strike Eagles, based at Lakenheath airbase in England, fly past the 2,880-meter Rio-Antirrio Bridge in southern Greece, on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. The U.S. jets took part in Exercise Iniohos 2016, in southern Greece, together with military aircraft from Greece and Israel.

    Greece to Pay $280 Mln to Lockheed Martin for Modernisation of F-16 Warplanes – Report

    © AP Photo / Hellenic Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/105203/24/1052032497.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201912281077888731-greece-f-16-fighter-jets-lockheed-martin-deal/

    In early October, the US and Greece signed a revised defence cooperation pact, described by the American side as critical to responding to new security challenges in the Mediterranean Sea.

    Athens has clinched a $279.7 million deal with the American aerospace giant Lockheed Martin on the for the modernisation of a Greek fleet of US-made F-16 fighter jets.

    The Athens-Macedonia news agency reported on Friday that the agreement was inked after the sides finalised details on Lockheed's use of a Greek subcontractor. Lockheed Martin has yet to comment on the matter.

    The reported signing comes after Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos told the parliament earlier this month that 84 of 150 F-16 fighters from the Greek air force would be upgraded to the advanced Viper class by 2027.

    The AP reported that the upgrade program’s total coast stands at a whopping $1.5 billion.

    Revised US-Greek Defence Cooperation Deal

    The development followed a revised Athens-Washington defence cooperation agreement being put forward before the Greek parliament for approval on Wednesday.

    If ratified, the agreement will expand US Naval Support Activity at Souda Bay base, located on the island of Crete, and essentially allow the US military to use all Greek military facilities.

    In particular, the document stipulates that  the deployment of US forces to Greece's Larissa Air Base, the Greek Army Air Base at Stefanovikio and the port of Alexandroupoli.

    The revised agreement was signed on 5 October during US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's visit to Athens. Apparently referring to the eastern Mediterranean, Pompeo told Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that “Greece can play an important strategic role here in the region.”

    “This is a dynamic region, with lots going on, lots of change taking place, and we are very confident that together, we can work to ensure that Greece can be a pillar for stability in this region”, Pompeo said.

    Mitsotakis , for his part, noted that the updated agreement came amid Turkey’s gas drilling in the eastern Mediterranean that “questions the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus, violating international law”.

    Earlier, Egypt, Cyprus and Greece urged Turkey to abandon the drilling off north Cyprus after Ankara announced that it had sent its second drillship to an area where the Greek Cypriot authorities had already awarded exploration rights to European companies.

    Nicosia said in a statement that Turkey continues "to blatantly violate international law" and disregards calls from the EU and the international community to cease its "illegal activities" in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), claims that were rejected by Ankara.

    Related:

    Mount Olympus Drills 'Latest Sign' of US Military Expansion in Greece – Report
    US Seeks to Expand F-35 Jet Sales to Greece, Romania, Poland
    US Considering Enhanced Military Presence in Greece Amid Regional Tensions
    Tags:
    modernization, agreement, F-16, Lockheed Martin, Greece, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse