Italian Company Wins $1.3Bln Contract to Build 4 Warships for Saudi Arabia - Fincantieri

"The US Navy awarded a Lockheed Martin-led team, which includes Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a multi-billion dollar order for the construction of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatants ships," the release said. "These ships will be for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."
Fincantieri will build the ships at the Marinette yard in the US state of Wisconsin under the Foreign Military Sales program, the release noted.
"The now-definitized contract has a total value of approximately $1.3 billion dollars for Fincantieri Marinette Marine," the release said.
The Multi-Mission Surface Combatant is a manoeuvrable surface warship designed with a mono-hull and a range of 5,000 nautical miles and speeds in excess of 30 knots, the release added.
