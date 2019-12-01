'Surprise for the Enemy': Iran Launches Mass Production of Jask Cruise Missiles

Along with missile manufacturing, the country's Navy has also disclosed five other military projects it is currently involved in, including the sea-launched Pelikan drone, the Sadaf-2 naval mine, the Soren positioning system, the Balaban guided bomb, and the Loqman training vessel.

The Iranian Navy has initiated the mass production of submarine-launched Jask cruise missiles, the chief of the naval warfare service Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday.

According to Khanzadi the domestically-developed missile will be fitted onto all of Iran's submarines, adding that the current range of the projectile will be significantly improved further on, allowing it to hit targets across long distances.

The Navy chief said that the rocket "will surely be a serious surprise for the enemy".

Khanzadi noted that the missile had been developed as part of the "Jask-2 project", while another project codenamed "Jask-3" is also underway.

The official added that Iran will hold a joint naval military manoeuvre with Russia and China next month.

Tensions in the Gulf

The announcement about the mass production of the missile comes as Iran is boosting its military capabilities amid restrictions imposed on arms sales to the country by the UN and the EU due to a nuclear programme dispute.

The buildup also follows the US bid for a naval coalition to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz. Washington has been calling for the deployment of naval vessels to the Persian Gulf in the wake of a string of attacks on oil tankers earlier this year.

The US pinned the blame on Iran for the incidents, but Tehran vehemently denied the allegations.