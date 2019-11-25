Commander of Russian Ground Forces Presents New Military Robot

"This year, state tests of a robot prototype developed as part of the Kungas experimental design work were completed. In 2020, experimental military operations will be carried out," Oleg Salyukov said.
The Kungas system includes a 12-kilogram robot, a robot weighing 200 kilograms and a transportable robot weighing up to two tonnes, as well as a Nerekhta combat robot and a robotic version of the BTR-MDM “Shell”.
According to Oleg Salyukov, next year development work will also begin on the creation of the heavy and middle-weight robots "Sturm" and "Companion".
Earlier, a source in the defence industry said that by 2025, groups of multi-functional robots capable of solving combat missions may appear in Russia. In addition, each robot will have its own specific purpose.
