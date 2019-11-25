Commander of Russian Ground Forces Presents New Military Robot

The Kungas robot, designed for the Russian Armed forces, has been tested successfully, Army General Oleg Salyukov said in an interview with the newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

"This year, state tests of a robot prototype developed as part of the Kungas experimental design work were completed. In 2020, experimental military operations will be carried out," Oleg Salyukov said.

The Kungas system includes a 12-kilogram robot, a robot weighing 200 kilograms and a transportable robot weighing up to two tonnes, as well as a Nerekhta combat robot and a robotic version of the BTR-MDM “Shell”.

According to Oleg Salyukov, next year development work will also begin on the creation of the heavy and middle-weight robots "Sturm" and "Companion".

Earlier, a source in the defence industry said that by 2025, groups of multi-functional robots capable of solving combat missions may appear in Russia. In addition, each robot will have its own specific purpose.