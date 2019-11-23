Russia to Create Contingent of Combat Robots by 2025 - Reports

In October, Russia's Scientific Production Association "Android engineering" presented it's newest platform, Marker, designed to be used with robotic technologies.

A contingent of multifunctional robotic machines capable of solving combat tasks may be created in Russia by 2025, a source in the defence industry has told Russian media.

"The task to form such a contingent is set in the framework of developing combat robotic science starting in 2020. The experimental development works should be completed by 2025 and then this robotic contingent will be integrated into the Russian military force", the source said.

Continuing on, the source said that a contingent will include five robots - each of the robotic machines will carry out separate such as refuelling or security activities.

The robots will be created with the use of the Marker platform that was revealed for the first time in mid-October 2019.

"The platform permits us to do a number of things. It's not the same situation as we had previously when there's one robot and five people, maintaining its operation. Now, there're five robots with only one person doing routine maintenance work", the source added.

"In future, such robotic machines will be battling other machines of this kind. The main value of these robots is that they're capable of substituting people, exceeding human capabilities", the source stated.

According to the source, the robots are capable of carrying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and may be capable of carrying assault rifle grenade launcher systems and 120 mm mortar systems.