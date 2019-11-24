Register
20:43 GMT +324 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise Tobruq Legacy 2017 at the Siauliai airbase. (File)

    US and France to Boost Saudi Radar Systems in Bid to Prevent New Drone Attacks

    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Saudi crude output suffered a major blow in September 2019 after two of its refineries were attacked by drones and missiles. The country’s air defence systems, including Patriots stationed near the facilities, failed to detect the incoming strike in time and repel it. The reason why they didn't manage to thwart the attack remains unclear.

    The US and France are planning to undertake steps in order to prevent future attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil refineries by improving the country’s radar network so it can detect incoming threats in a timely manner.

    The commander of the US forces deployed in the Middle East, General Kenneth McKenzie, stated that the Pentagon is continuing to study the data from the September 2019 attack on Saudi Aramco facilities. Once it understands where the gap in the defences was, the US will start working on fixing it.

    "We continue to refine information on the attack against [Saudi state oil firm] Aramco […] We are working with the Saudis to increase the networking of their systems. That will make them better able to defend against this type of threats", McKenzie said.

    French Defence Minister Florence Parly, in turn, said that Paris will be sending advanced radars to Saudi Arabia to help it detect low-altitude flying weaponry, which was reportedly used in the attack on the refineries.

    "It will be in Saudi Arabia in the coming days so it will be operational very, very rapidly. But there is an analysis to be done in order to better identify how to fill the gap", the minister explained.

    Attack on Saudi Refineries

    Saudi Aramco's two biggest oil processing facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais were crippled following a missile and drone attack on 14 September, severely crippling the country's oil output. Yemen’s Houthis, who have repeatedly sent their drones to strike Saudi Aramco's facilities in the past, claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Despite this, the US accused Iran of carrying it out, without presenting any credible proof to substantiate the claim. Tehran has denied involvement in the attacks on Saudi Aramco and condemned the US accusations as "unacceptable and entirely baseless".

    In this image made from a video broadcast on the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya satellite news channel on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, a man walks through a parking lot as the smoke from a fire at the Abqaiq oil processing facility can be seen behind him in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and another major oilfield Saturday, sparking huge fires at a vulnerable chokepoint for global energy supplies
    © AP Photo / Anonymous
    Iran Slams 'Unacceptable' Accusations Over Saudi Oil Attacks as Trump Warns US 'Locked and Loaded'

    Riyadh claims that the drones used in attacks were produced in Iran, citing studies of the remains of the unmanned aircraft, and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident. Tehran, in turn, demanded access to the debris of the drones to verify the claims.

    Related:

    Arrest of Saudi Twitter Spies First for US, But Might Only Embarrass Riyadh
    US Charges 2 Ex-Twitter Employees With Spying for Saudi Arabia - Report
    ‘Willing to Invest’: US, Saudis Prefer Iraq, Lebanon ‘Shattered’ Than Friendly With Tehran
    Trump Notifies Congress More US Forces to Arrive in Saudi Arabia - Letter
    Saudi Aramco Says Its IPO Will Not Be Marketed in US - Reports
    Tags:
    air defence system, radars, Saudi Arabia, France, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse