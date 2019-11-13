IQ Over 9,000: Russian Military to Get Support of Artificial Intelligence

Russian media reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Ministry of Defence, that Russia's military will get a decision-making system that uses the latest data processing technologies.
According to the statement, the system will propose possible scenarios of actions in combat, starting with the most potentially effective.
The system will also be capable of collecting a nearly unlimited amount of information, including text, video, and graphical data.
"During combat, this data will be received from various sources - from soldiers and military hardware, including UAVs", the statement reads.
The project also stipulates that Russian government bodies and organisations will use Russia-made software.
