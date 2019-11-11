Register
17:55 GMT +311 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, speak with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, as he attends a meeting with top military and leaders of military industry in the Defense Ministry in in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 11, 2016

    Putin Explains Why Russia Can Afford to Spend Less on Defence

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe

    Russia is one of just a handful of major military powers to actually make cuts to its defence spending in recent years, and recently dropped out of the top five countries in terms of total spending.

    Reductions in Russia’s defence spending are related to the country passing the “peak of modernisation,” allowing the government to contribute fewer resources while maintaining the same level of defence, President Vladimir Putin has said.

    “[Cuts] aren’t related to us letting things slide when it comes to these issues, but due to the fact that the main planned initiatives connected to the need to intensify work on ensuring the country’s security…and with regard to the need to ensure the renewal of military equipment and hardware, and we have passed the peak of this work,” Putin said, speaking at a government meeting on Monday.

    Putin noted that Russia’s military-industrial complex will need to continue its efforts to create high-tech, competitive equipment, and not resort to “making pots and pans” (i.e. engage low-tech civilian production) as it had to in the 1990s.

    The president instructed the government to prepare “clear-cut and understandable” plans to include defence enterprises in the realisation of national projects, a series of government initiatives aimed at improving various aspects of Russia’s economy, science, and human development, and to report back on the necessary regulatory or organisational decisions which could help the defence industry in this area.

    “It’s necessary to ensure the strict, targeted use of funds allocated for the purchase of machinery and equipment. I want to emphasise that we must reach absolute transparency in this area,” Putin said. “The flow of funds should be clearly monitored at all levels of government and for all types of budget expenditures,” he added.

    'Russia Won't Be Dragged Into an Arms Race'

    Last month, Putin told media that Moscow would not be dragged into another arms race with the United States, and said that even though Russia was only spending $48 billion on defence and ranked seventh in the world behind the US, China, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France and Japan, Moscow enjoyed “unmatched military capabilities” thanks to “focused research on priority areas” by Russia’s defence engineers and specialists.

    “An arms race is a bad thing, and it will not be good for the world. However, we will not be dragged into exorbitant budget spending games,” Putin said.

    Earlier this year, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent think tank focused on conflict and disarmament, calculated that NATO had spent over $1 trillion on defence in 2018, with seven of the alliance’s members making the list of the top 15 countries in terms of total defence spending.

    In October, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance should be prepared to continue to increase members’ defence budgets, even as an additional $100 billion in spending is expected to be added in 2020.

    The Trump administration has pressured all of NATO’s members to increase spending to 2 percent of GDP, and US lawmakers have approved increasing defence spending to $686 billion, up from $667.6 billion in 2018. The Trump administration has also continued the 30 year, $1 trillion programme of upgrading the US’s nuclear forces that was started by his predecessor Barack Obama, and overseen an increase in NATO deployments and drills along the bloc’s borders with Russia.

    Related:

    Russia to Boost Defence Potential, Deploy Modern Weapons for Combat Duty - Putin
    Putin Explains How AI Research Can Help Bring About New Civilisational Breakthroughs
    Erdogan, Putin Discuss Syria Over Phone, Reaffirm Commitment to Sochi Memorandum
    Putin, Erdogan Discuss Syria, Mutual Projects, Pledge to Commission TurkStream by Year End - Kremlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse