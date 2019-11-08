South Korean Defence Ministry Announces First Female Lieutenant General

"Among the best personnel in possession of skills and professionalism, three women were selected: Kang Sun-young (aviation), Kim Joo-hee (intelligence), and Jeong Eui-sook (nursery) ... Kang Sun-young has become the first female Lieutenant General, while Kim Joo-hee has become the first female Major General in military intelligence," the statement read.
The women were promoted in a regular reshuffle of top military personnel, the ministry added.
Kang, 53, has served in the military since 1990. She also currently serves as the president of the Army Aviation school.
