Russian Combat Aircraft Carry Out Patrol Mission Over Northeastern Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian tactical aircraft on Thursday conducted air patrolling along the Syrian-Turkish border as part of the Russia-Turkey deal over the buffer zone in northern Syria, the commander of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation said.

"Tactical aircraft carried out air patrolling along the route Kuweires airbase - Ain Isa settlement- Raqqa settlement, and along the Assad Lake back to Kuweires airbase", Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov said at a daily briefing.

Borenkov did not specify the types of the aircraft involved in the patrol.

The Russian air contingent in Syria includes Su-24 and Su-25 attack aircraft, Mi-24, Mi-28, Ka-52 gunships as well as Mi-8 military transport helicopters.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on 22 October in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.

The 10-point document envisions a variety of patrol missions carried out by the Russian military contingent in Syria, Syrian border guards, and Turkish troops in order to ensure the implementation of the deal.

Russia also carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.