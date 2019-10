The Su-57, designed in 2009, is the first Russian stealth fighter. It has super cruise, super manoeuvrability, and advanced avionics in comparison to previous generations, including the MiG-29 and Su-27. The Russian Air Force is expected to replace the older aircraft with this new fighter.

NATO's has adopted the reporting name "Felon" for Russia's 5th generation jet fighter Sukhoi Su-57. The alliance earlier used a temporary working name of "Frazor" to describe the aircraft, created by the Russian firm PAK-FA.

The report, however, has not been officially confirmed by NATO.

The first batch of Su-57 is expected to be delivered by the end of 2019.