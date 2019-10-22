South Korea and Japan Scrambled Fighters for Escorting Russia's Tu-95MS Bombers

"Two strategic Tu-95MS bombers of the Aerospace Forces performed scheduled flights over the neutral waters of the Japan, Yellow and East China Seas. During the flight, long-range aircraft were accompanied by crews of Su-35S fighters and an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft of the Aerospace Forces", the ministry said.
It said that at certain stages of the route, the Tu-95MS crews were escorted by South Korea's F-15 and F-16 and Japan's F-2 fighters, adding that the pilots performed flights in strict accordance with the international airspace use rules, without violating the borders of other states.
All comments
Show new comments (0)