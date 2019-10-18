Register
18:33 GMT +318 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Borey class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Yuri Dolgoruky

    US Magazine Believes This is Real Russian Doomsday Weapon

    © Photo : Sevmash
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 190
    Subscribe

    Last month, the newspaper Izvestia cited a Russian Navy General Staff source as saying that the new Borei-class attack submarine Knyaz Oleg (Prince Oleg), equipped with 16 intercontinental ballistic missiles, is due to join the country’s Pacific Fleet in 2020.

    In an opinion piece for the US magazine National Interest, American military expert Sebastien Roblin specifically focused on Russia’s 4th generation nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), describing the Borei-class vessels as Moscow’s “real doomsday device”.

    The author recalled that similar submarines are possessed by the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, and India.

    He claimed that “the primary purpose of Borei-class submarines is almost unimaginably grim: to bring ruin to an adversary’s cities, even should other nuclear forces be wiped out in a first strike.”

    Borei Sub’s Sophisticated ICBMs

    The expert referred to the Borei as “the most advanced SSBN in the Russian Navy”, armed with 16 Bulava (Mace)R-30 intercontinental ballistic missiles each carrying six individually targeted 150-kiloton warheads, designed to split apart and hit separate targets.

    “The Bulava has an unusually shallow flight trajectory, making it harder to intercept, and can be fired while the Borei is moving. The 40-ton missiles can deploy up to 40 decoys to try to divert defensive missiles fire by anti-ballistic missiles systems like the Alaska-based Ground-based Midcourse Defence system,” Poplin noted.

    He also specifically focused on the submarine’s sleek 170-meter-long hull coated in sound-dampening rubber, something that helps meet the Borei’s “primary purpose to remain undetected long enough to unleash its terrifying firepower”.

    “Towards that end, the Borei is designed to higher standards of acoustic stealth than Soviet-era designs, and is more capable of evading enemies that do get an inkling of its position,” the author points out.

    Separately, he touched upon the sub’s jet propulsion system that makes it possible for the Borei “to remain unusually quiet while cruising near its maximum underwater speed of thirty knots”.

    “This probably makes the Borei quieter, and able to remain discrete at higher speeds, than the propeller-driven Ohio-class submarine”, Roblin underscored.

    He singled out three Borei-class submarines that are currently afloat, with the Yuri Dolgoruky serving with the Northern Fleet, while the Alexander Nevsky and the Vladimir Monomakh are with the Pacific Fleet’s Vilyuchinsk base on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

    Russia Develops State-of-the-Art Borei-A Submarines

    Additionally, Roblin referred to Russia’s efforts to develop Project 955A Borei-II/Borei-A submarines which will have more advanced characteristics as compared to the previous version.

    For example, the lead such sub, the Knyaz Vladimir (Prince Vladimir) is due to be commissioned before the end of this year and will be equipped with modernised combat, sensor and communications systems, as well as improved acoustic stealth and crew habitability, according to the expert.

    In this context, he quoted an unnamed Russian source as saying that the new sub is upgraded in order to “decrease launch time to the minimum”.

    He concluded by claiming that the development of the SSBNs and the Khabarovsk-class subs, which are now “another half of the Russian Navy’s future sea-based nuclear deterrence force” along with the Borei vessels, indicate that “Moscow, it seems, would like a little more redundancy in its ability” to tackle a possible nuclear conflict.

    The Russian newspaper Izvestia has , meanwhile, quoted a Russian Navy General Staff source as saying that the new Borei-class attack submarine Knyaz Oleg (Prince Oleg), will join the Russian Pacific Fleet in 2020. The vessel will be stationed in Kamchatka, the source said, adding that its crew has already been trained and is waiting for its launch in the city of Severodvinsk.

    Related:

    Two Nuclear Submarines to Join Russian Fleet in 2019 (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Russian Defence Ministry Holds Exercises on Undercover Transfer of Nuclear Submarines - Video
    Oscar II-Class Nuclear Submarine Orel to Rejoin Russian Navy in April
    Knyaz Vladimir Nuclear Submarine to Be Commissioned to Russian Navy in 2018
    Tags:
    purpose, warheads, ballistic missiles, nuclear submarines, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse