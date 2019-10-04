Register
15:02 GMT +304 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S., Estonia's and NATO flags flutter next to the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter in Amari air base, Estonia, April 25, 2017

    'A Racket, in Short': Praising Putin, UK Chief of Defence Staff Exposes NATO's True Nature

    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    1100
    Subscribe

    On 29 September, General Nick Carter, chief of UK Defence Staff made an incendiary speech to the Cliveden Literary Festival. A number of his comments sparked widespread outcry – not least his suggestion the distinction between conflict and peace no longer existed, and Britain was effectively “at war”.

    Chief of UK Defence Staff, General Nick Carter has claimed the new dynamic stemmed from battling unrelenting cyberattacks from "hostile" states such as Russia each and every day.

    The Russian Embassy in the UK promptly issued a statement, calling Carter's rhetoric “a matter of concern”, and accusing the General of promoting non-existent threats in order to justify war budget increases. 

    “[Carter] states in modern conditions the familiar line between war and peace is erased, and he feels he is now at war because of increased competition between world powers and the struggle of ideas between states and non-state entities," the press service said.

    Sky-High Profits

    The Embassy's statements were echoed by political consultant and foreign affairs analyst Adriel Kasonta on 30 September.

    “I think it's a justification to increase the spending and the Ministry of Defense. In order to get additional money for spending in the Ministry of Defense as in any other department ... you have to justify your query or request for more spending. So, in order to spend more money, you have to justify and create a very lofty story to support your statement and your request,” he said.

    While Western news outlets failed to entertain such a prospect in any of their reporting on his oratory, that Carter's fiery claims were effectively a funding bid was all but confirmed later on in his speech, in a passage almost completely missed by mainstream journalists.

    Noting NATO presently faced “serious political challenges”, he referred to Vladimir Putin as “the greatest gift to NATO since the end of the Cold War”, and stated the Russian President had been “very helpful in getting us to make the case as to why we need to modernise”.

    'Modernisation' means upgrading armaments and arsenals in line with the latest weaponry emanating from the world's largest 'defence' contractors, typically based in the West– and as academic John Laughland has long-noted, NATO is an ideal mechanism for “extracting Danegeld from new member states for the benefit of the US arms industry ”and“ getting others to protect US interests around the world, including the supply of primary resources such as oil ”.  

    “The economic interests driving NATO expansion are so blatant the man who coordinates US policy on the matter practically has 'military-industrial complex' as his middle name. Bruce Jackson, president of the US committee on NATO, is a former military intelligence officer in the US army who became vice-president of Lockheed Martin, the gigantic US arms manufacturer and biggest provider of financial control and accounting services to the Pentagon, from whose accounts trillions of dollars have disappeared ... Jackson recently told Bulgaria its membership of Nato would depend on it selling the national tobacco factory to the 'right' foreign buyer ... [NATO] is in short, a racket,” he wrote in 2002.

    Often, military 'innovations' are pushed on members irrespective of whether they actually work. Recently for instance, a number of countries - including the UK and Poland - agreed to purchase Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighters to equip its latest aircraft carriers. A single-seat, single-engine, all-weather, stealth combat aircraft, the F-35 spent 17-years in development, yet is still considered even by the US military to be woefully inadequate in actual war conditions, given its tendency towards structural cracking, limited service life and low flight-time capacity.

    Even National Interest, the American Empire's in-house journal of record, has dubbed the project “egregiously expensive and notoriously unreliable” and “even more of a disappointment” than thought in 2015, when it was revealed the jet had failed to achieve any of the nine reliability measures it was supposed to have achieved by that point, and the US Joint Program Office had been recategorising failure incidents to make the plane appear more reliable than it actually was. 

    It's just the latest example of major defence contractors knowingly selling dangerously untrustworthy wares to NATO members without apparent remorse or moral misgivings. 

    Profits of Doom

    Still, just one death has been associated with the F-35's use to date - in April 2019, a Japanese-owned F-35 crashed in the Pacific. Officials subsequently attributed the cataclysm to its now-deceased pilot suffering from “spatial disorientation” mid-flight.

    The same can't be said of the F-104 Starfighter, which during the 1960s and 70s became a flagship export for Lockheed Martin, with 14 countries purchasing often sizeable contingents despite several notable US Air Force pilots dying during testing in the late 1950s. In November 1959, a malfunctioning F-104 crashed into a house in suburban Dayton, Ohio, killing two young girls and critically burning their mother - luckily, its pilot had ejected to safety half a mile away. 

    The Starfighter's period of service in foreign countries - or lack thereof - would go on to become something of a scandal with the domestic populations of foreign purchasers. In the Federal Republic of Germany, a total of 262 Starfighters - from an initial order of 916 - crashed within a month of their January 1962, with several crashing on the same days. By the time the Starfighter was finally retired in December 1984, in all 116 German pilots had lost their lives , earning the F-104 the chilling nickname of 'Witwenmacher' (Widowmaker) - starting in 1969, many German women whose husbands had perished while flying the Starfighter began suing Lockheed Martin for damages. By 1975, over 30 had received compensation of three million Deutschmarks each.

    It's unclear why so many countries purchased the obvious deathtraps, and continued to utilize them despite their demonstrable, fatal uselessness - although in 1977 the US Securities and Exchange Commission exposed how top Lockheed executives had sanctioned and directed a program of bribery of foreign officials, with “questionable” payments of up to US$38 million made 1970 - 1975 to a variety of overseas governments. It's unclear who precisely received what funds - the identities of recipients were withheld by the US government due to fears of “adverse repercussions” for the company and Washington alike - but it's known former Japanese Premier Kakuel Tanaka personally reaped a US $ 1.6 million dividend from the corporation, and the Netherlands' Prince Bernhard US $ 1.1 million.

    It's uncertain whether Lockheed has reformed its sales and marketing practices since the now-forgotten scandal - although given NATO has so rapaciously expanded since, aggressively pushing the company's product range every step of the way, it may not have needed to resort to bribery to boost its profits. 

    Growth Industry

    This expansion has come despite cast-iron promises to the contrary. In 1990, James Baker, then-secretary of state, visited Moscow and informed Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev the US wished for Germany to be reunified - in return for not opposing the move, Baker promised the alliance wouldn't move "one inch eastwards" towards the Soviet Union. Gorbachev accepted the offer, and the pledge was subsequently reiterated by then-German Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher, who said in a January 31, 1990 speech in Tutzing, Bavaria there wouldn't be "an expansion of NATO territory to the east, in other words, closer to the borders of the Soviet Union."

    However, by 1999, NATO's sphere of operations expanded a great many inches eastwards, with three former Warsaw Pact countries (Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland) joining the alliance. This enlargement was opposed by George Kennan — previously a committed "cold warrior" and key figure in the creation of NATO — who predicted it would precipitate the start of a 'new Cold War'.

    "The Russians will gradually react quite adversely and it will affect their policies. It's a tragic mistake. There was no reason for this whatsoever. No one was threatening anybody else. This expansion would make the Founding Fathers of this country turn over in their graves. Our differences in the Cold War were with the Soviet Communists. This has been my life, and it pains me to see it so screwed up in the end," Kennan said at the time.

    He added there would "of course" be a negative reaction from Russia, and then "NATO expanders will say 'we always told you that is how the Russians are' — but this is just wrong.'' Kennan's warnings have been ignored ever since — in 2004, more former Warsaw Pact members, along with former states of the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia (Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia) were admitted. As of September 2019, NATO stands 13 members larger than it did in 1990, 10 of which formerly comprised the Warsaw Pact, and three of which formed part of the former Yugoslavia.

    Related:

    Germany Saying 'Enough of This' by Refusing to Meet NATO Spending Demands - Prof
    Trump Brands NATO Chief His ‘Biggest Fan’, Reveals Merkel Laughed Over Defence Spending
    Hunt Vows to Boost Royal Navy Spending if Elected Prime Minister, Keep NATO 'Strong' Amid Iran Row
    German Air Force Suffers Shortages Amid Failure to Meet NATO Spending Target – Reports
    Tags:
    NATO, US defense spending, defense spending, defence sector, air defence, defence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Earth candidate Antonela Paz of Ecuador (C) holds a placard with an environment theme as she poses with other Miss Earth candidates for photos during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila on October 2, 2019.
    Messages for the Planet: Miss Earth 2019 Candidates Take Part in Coastal Cleanup in Philippines
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse