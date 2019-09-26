Russia's Hmeymim Airbase in Syria to Host More Aircraft After Reconstruction

HMEYMIM (Syria) (Sputnik) - Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Syria currently hosts about 30 warplanes and helicopters but will be able to accommodate more aircraft after the reconstruction, a base official said.

"The second runway is being reconstructed, which will increase its capabilities. New hangars have been built, in which aircraft are kept. These structures protect against possible attacks of combat drones, as well as from rain and direct sunlight", the official said.

According to the officer, there are currently about 30 aircraft at the airbase, including Su-35S fighter jets, Su-34 fighter-bombers and Su-24 attack aircraft, as well as Mi-35 attack helicopters and Mi-8AMTSh assault transport helicopters.

For months, militants have continued their attempts to attack Russian facilities from the Idlib de-escalation zone but Russian air defence systems repelled the attacks, according to ministry's reports.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, as well as three other de-escalation zones across the country.

The Idlib province is the last major stronghold of terrorists and armed rebels in Syria. In September 2018, ceasefire guarantors Russia and Turkey agreed to set up in Idlib a 9-12 mile deep demilitarized zone, which would be cleared of heavy weapons and militants.

However, despite progress in the withdrawal of weapons and fighters from the area, remaining militants regularly commit ceasefire violations by shelling nearby provinces.