Northrop Grumman Subsidiary Wins $1.1Bln US Missile Defence Contract

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Northrup Grumman subsidiary Orbital Sciences Corp (OSC) won more than $1.1 billion to provide the US military with missile targets, the Defence Department said in a press release.

"OSC… will provide the Missile Defense Agency with threat-representative subscale targets with simple and complex re-entry vehicles," the release said on Friday. "The total value of this contract is $1,120,178,540."

The contract will also cover surveillance, system maintenance and range execution of end items, the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract is expected to end in September 2027, the release added.

In April, Northrop Grumman has received a US Navy order for 24 more E-2D Hawkeye aircraft costing more than $3.1 billion.