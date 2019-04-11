DoD: Northrop Grumman Gets $3.1Bln US Navy Order for 24 Hawkeye Command Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Northrop Grumman has received a US Navy order for 24 more E-2D Hawkeye aircraft costing more than $3.1 billion, the Department of Defence said in a press release.

“Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Aerospace Systems [of] Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $3,169,708,972 for… E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Lot 7 advance acquisition contract [for] 24 full-rate production… E-2D AHE aircraft”, the release said on Wednesday.

The E-2D Hawkeye is an all-weather airborne early warning aircraft that provides real-time tactical intelligence in maritime combat zones, according to Northrop Grumman. Enhancements to the E-2D over earlier models include upgrades in radar, computer systems and improved data links.

The Advanced Hawkeye also reportedly collects and distributes the tactical picture to command centers through using data processing systems.

The US Navy reportedly refers to the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye as the "digital quarterback" of the battlefield as it provides 360 degree radar, friend or foe identification as well as mechanical and electronic scanning capabilities. It also provides integrated communication networks with warfighters and command centers.

