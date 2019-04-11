DoD: Northrop Grumman Gets $3.1Bln US Navy Order for 24 Hawkeye Command Aircraft

“Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Aerospace Systems [of] Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $3,169,708,972 for… E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Lot 7 advance acquisition contract [for] 24 full-rate production… E-2D AHE aircraft”, the release said on Wednesday.
The Advanced Hawkeye also reportedly collects and distributes the tactical picture to command centers through using data processing systems.
The US Navy reportedly refers to the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye as the "digital quarterback" of the battlefield as it provides 360 degree radar, friend or foe identification as well as mechanical and electronic scanning capabilities. It also provides integrated communication networks with warfighters and command centers.
