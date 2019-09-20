Pentagon Says Has Plan of Defeating Air Defence System of Russia’s Kaliningrad Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Pentagon has developed a plan of defeating the air defence system of the Russian westernmost enclave, the Kaliningrad Region, in case of Moscow’s possible aggression, Commander of the US Air Forces in Europe and Africa, Gen. Jeffrey Lee Harrigian, said.

“If we have to go in there to take down, for instance, the Kaliningrad IADS [Integrated Air Defence System], let there be no doubt we have a plan to go after that … We train to that. We think through those plans all the time, and … if that would ever come to fruition, we’d be ready to execute,” Harrigian told reporters, as quoted by the Breaking Defense media outlet.

He pointed out that the US response to the possible Russian aggression from the Kaliningrad Region would be “multi-domain, very timely and effective.”

Harrigian has not disclosed details of the plan, saying only that it would include combined air, land, sea, space, cyberspace and electronic attacks.

NATO is paying special attention to the Kaliningrad Region as the bloc views the so-called Suwalki gap – a some 40-mile corridor along the Polish-Lithuanian border between the Russian enclave and Belarus that is an ally of Moscow – as one of the most vulnerable areas in case of a military conflict with Russia.