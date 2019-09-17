Israel Delivers Bunker Buster Version of Spice 2000 Bombs to India Amid Tension With Pakistan

New Delhi (Sputnik) Amid tension with Pakistan, Israel has delivered its first batch of the 'building blaster' version of its Spice-2000 bombs, equipped with Mk.84 warheads, to the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Gwalior airbase.

The Gwalior airbase is the home base of the IAF's Mirage-2000 fleet, which was used during the Balakot strike in February this year.

Industry sources have confirmed the delivery of the first batch of Spice 2000 Bomb to the IAF, while adding that rest of the bunker busters will be delivered within the next three months.

The IAF signed a $45 million contract with Israel in June of this year to acquire more than 100 Spice-2000 bombs under an emergency procurement deal.

The Indian Air Force reportedly conducted the Balakot strike in Pakistan using Mirage 2000 fighters armed with Spice-2000 penetrator bombs. The advanced bombs can completely destroy buildings and bunkers. The 'penetrator' bombs used in the Balakot strike made holes in the concrete rooftops of buildings using their weight without causing much damage to the structures themselves. The new bombs explode inside buildings, killing people using 70-80 kg of explosives combined with shrapnel.

Earlier, it was also reported that the IAF would be equipping Su-30MKI combat aircraft with the Spice bombs. SPICE (Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective) is an EO/GPS guidance kit for converting unguided air dropped bombs into precision guided bombs. Spice-2000 converts a 2000 lb bomb like the MK-84, BLU-109, RAP-2000, and others into a stand-off bomb.

The IAF had ordered the purchase of Spice 2000 bombs amid in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan, which commenced due to a terrorist attack on Indian forces in February. The recent flare-up started after India had abolished the quasi-autonomy status of disputed Kashmir. Pakistan leaders have issued threats of war, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, who threatened to go to any extent on the Kashmir situation.