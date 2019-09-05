Register
11:56 GMT +305 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Boeing P-8I aircraft arrives for its induction at the Naval Air Station Rajali in Arrakonam, some 58 miles from Chennai, India. (File)

    India Set to Buy $3 Billion Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircraft From US

    © AP Photo / Arun Sankar K
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    303

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In a bid to boost its naval surveillance capabilities, the Indian Defence Ministry is expected to give its go ahead to purchase 10 Boeing maritime patrol aircraft worth $3 billion in the coming week.

    The plane would be directly purchased from American aviation behemoth Boeing while the weaponry, radar, and other machinery are likely to be procured under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme, according to sources.
    Sources added that the initial approval to the acquisition plan was granted in June this year and next week the Defence Acquisition Council - the ministry's apex decision making body related to procurement - will approve the purchase.

    "The Navy is keen to build up a fleet of 22 of these aircraft at the earliest and the contract will ensure a continuous supply over the next four years as older maritime reconnaissance assets (Russian origin) retire", sources said as quoted by The Economic Times.

    The long range maritime reconnaissance requirements of the Indian Navy were met by five IL-38SD and five Tu-142M aircraft inducted in 1977 and 1987 respectively. The Indian Navy decommissioned all of the Tu-142Ms last year. However, the IL-38SD will remain operational until 2022-23.

    Industry sources said that a final commercial contract could be concluded by 2020. The Indian Navy acquired eight P8I aircraft from Boeing in January 2009 at cost of $2.1 billion. India's Navy will also receive four additional P-8I aircraft starting in 2020 following the approval of a $1 billion contract by the Indian government in 2018.

    India's apex auditor CAG - an entity responsible for scrutinising government expenditures - found irregularities in the deal and also observed that the aircraft lacks capability in terms of coverage areas.

    "Owing to capability limitations of radars installed onboard, the aircraft is not able to achieve the envisaged coverage area requirements", CAG had said in its report discussed in the Indian Parliament in August 2018. The auditor also said that the anti-submmarine warfare capability of the aircraft could only be partially fulfiled due to the unavailability of certain bombs.

    Nevertheless, with the signing of a Communications, Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) in September 2018, the US Navy said that P-8I aircraft and their US equivalent, the P-8A Poseidon, had begun sharing real-time operational intelligence, including a secure common tactical picture.

    Related:

    'India Has Weakened Its Hand' By Asking the US for Waivers - Former Diplomat
    India Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over US Military Sale to Pakistan
    India, US May Sign Defence Pacts, Enabling Washington to Share Critical Military Tech
    Tags:
    Rajnath Singh, Indian Defence Ministry, Indian P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, P-8 Poseidon, America, US, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    From Dorian to Daniels
    From Dorian to Daniels
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse