Raytheon to Build Control System for US Army Hypersonic Glide Weapons Programme

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Army efforts to build and field a hypersonic weapon will include series of assemblies to control the glide built with subcontract issued the primary developer Dynetics, Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) will build and deliver the control, actuation and power-conditioning subassemblies that control the flight of the US Army's new Common-Hypersonic Glide Body programme," the release said.

Raytheon will also help assemble and test the new glide body under the Dynetics contracts, the release added.

In late-August, Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said in an interview that the United States may create its hypersonic weapons within two years.

The United States is attempting to catch up to Russia and China, which have already developed hypersonic glide weapons, with the speed that makes it nearly impossible for missile defences with existing technology to detect and destroy such incoming projectiles.