Register
01:22 GMT +314 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The pre-commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is seen after a visit by US President Donald Trump in Newport News, Virginia

    ‘Significant Progress’: Beleaguered USS Ford Finally Has Propulsion System Fixed

    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 09

    The US Navy’s new bungle-ridden carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, finally got one of the problems delaying it fixed last month: its propulsion system was repaired. Next up: the nuclear-powered ship’s weapons elevators.

    “After more than 12 months of maintenance and repairs, the Navy accepted re-delivery of the propulsion plant upon PPCD [propulsion plant completion date], marking significant progress in Ford’s post-shakedown availability (PSA), and driving the ship closer to getting back out to sea,” a Monday statement by the Navy reads.

    “For the past year or so, the focus has been supporting the shipyard in propulsion plant production work,” Ford’s reactor officer, Cmdr. Emily Bassett, said in the statement. “With hard work, innovation, and teamwork, reactor department Sailors and their shipyard counterparts together have achieved a major milestone. We now enter the transition phase, where our focus shifts from a shipyard production work mindset to a ship’s force operational and maintenance mindset. Reactor Department Sailors are owning it!”

    The 100,000-ton warship is the largest and most expensive the Navy’s ever made, with its $13 billion budget being at least 20% over its initially projected costs. It’s powered by two uranium-fueled A1B nuclear reactors, built for the vessel by Bechtel Corporation. The reactors are estimated by the World Nuclear Association to be 25% more powerful than those used in the Ford’s predecessor class, based on the USS Chester W. Nimitz, which entered service in 1972.

    According to the statement, it took 400,000 man hours of maintenance and production work to fix the ship’s propulsion train, a problem created by a “manufacturing defect” and not the seamen operating the vessel, according to shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls, which assembled the vessel in Hampton Roads, Virginia.

    The Navy Times reported in May 2018, when the problems first began, that issues “reside in the mechanical components associated in turning steam created by the nuclear plant into spinning screws that power the ship through the water.” The ship returned to port in June, and evaluations began.

    By March 2019, US Navy Assistant Secretary for Research, Development and Acquisition James Geurts was forced to admit to the House Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee that the Ford’s launch would be delayed until at least October 2019.

    Engines aren’t all that’s keeping the Ford out of service, though. With only two of its 11 weapons elevators working, the ship “can’t deploy,” as Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), in whose district the ship is being built, put it. 

    The devices lift munitions from storage deep inside the carrier up to the flight deck, where they can be fastened to one of the air wing’s 75 aircraft to be deployed against foes.

    Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer reportedly promised US President Donald Trump the ship would deploy by the end of July, but with that self-imposed deadline having come and gone, it remains to be seen what consequences await the military administrator.

    On a ship as loaded with new tech as the Ford, the lifts just didn’t register very high on engineers’ priorities for troubleshooting, Vice Adm. Michael Gilday told the Senate Armed Services Committee late last month. It presently appears that even when the Ford is officially delivered to the Navy in October, all its weapons lifts still won’t be working.

    Related:

    US Navy Gets UFO-Like Craft Patent Amid Fears That China is After the Same Tech - Report
    Top US Navy SEAL Tells Commanders ‘We Have a Problem’ Over Reports of Ethics Violations – Report
    US Navy Orders $290Mln Overhaul of John C. Stennis Aircraft Carrier – Report
    Tags:
    delays, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, US Navy, aircraft carrier, repairs, propulsion system, USS Ford
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse