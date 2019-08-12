Two Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct 9-Hour Patrol Over Barents, Norway Seas - Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers carried out on Monday a 9-hour patrol flight over the Barents, Norwegian and North Seas, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers have conducted a routine patrol mission over the Barents, Norwegian and North seas. The duration of the flight was nine hours", the ministry said in a statement.

"At certain stages of the flight, the Russian bombers were followed by the Norwegian Air Force F-16 fighter jets."

Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, Atlantic, Black, and Baltic Seas as well as the Pacific Ocean in strict accordance with the International Regulations for the Use of Airspace, without violating the borders of other states, the ministry added.