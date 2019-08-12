Bulgaria Pays US $1.2 Billion for Eight F-16 Aircraft - Reports

The transfer was made on 8 August, the Sofia Globe media outlet reported.
"With this step, the Bulgarian side has fulfilled its commitment under the contracts concluded under the project for the acquisition of a new type of combat aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force", the ministry was quoted as saying by the media outlet.
The Bulgarian National Assembly, the unicameral parliament, ratified four Bulgarian-US contracts on the acquisition of the F-16 planes in late July.
The F-16 deal is Bulgaria's biggest military purchase since the fall of communism three decades ago.
According to the Bulgarian National Radio, the first F-16 will arrive by mid-2023, followed by four more by the end of that year. The rest will arrive in 2024.
