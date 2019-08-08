US Intercepts 2 Russian Tu-95 Bombers Near Alaska in International Airspace - NORAD

"Two F-22 and two CF-18 fighter aircraft supported by an E-3 Sentry, a KC-135 Stratotanker and a C-130 Tanker from the NORAD positively identified and intercepted two Tu-95 Bear bombers in the Alaskan and Canadian ADIZ on August 8," NORAD said via Twitter.
The release added that the Russian bombers remained in international airspace in the Beaufort Sea.
The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace in the Beaufort Sea and at no time did the aircraft enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.— North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) August 8, 2019
