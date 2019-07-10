Register
23:58 GMT +310 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the heavy lift vessel MV Blue Marlin entering Pearl Harbor, Hawaii with the Sea Based X-Band Radar (SBX) aboard Jan. 9 2006

    $2 Billion US Floating Radar Platform Gets Upgrades as Pentagon Struggles to Find Uses

    © AP Photo / US Navy - Ryan C. McGinley
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Sea-Based X-Band Radar (SBX), a $2 billion floating radar platform used to track ballistic missiles, has returned to Hawaii for upgrades. However, the US Missile Defense Agency is struggling to find uses for the array as better land-based radars are built.

    The massive vessel, built on a modified oil rig, is affectionately known by Hawaiians as the “golf ball ship” thanks to its massive, white, spherical radome. SBX returned to the Naval Station Pearl Harbor earlier this week, following an extended stay at sea, for routine maintenance and upgrades, Missile Defense Agency spokesperson Maria Njoku said.

    “As of now SBX has been at sea for more than 500 days without a port visit,” Michelle Atkinson, the MDA’s acting director of operations, said at a March Pentagon press conference. “The [fiscal 2020] program continues to provide extended SBX sea time to maintain its important contribution to homeland defense.”

    The Pentagon has a use for SBX until at least 2024, when a series of new missile defense radars are due to come online that will be far more reliable than SBX, which has a narrow scope of observation and must be shuttled back and forth from its operation location to its home port.

    "With the addition of the long-range discriminating radar in Alaska, the homeland defense radar in Hawaii and the future Pacific radar, we will have in place a diverse sensor architecture in the Pacific to provide an improved and persistent" missile-tracking capability, former Missile Defense Agency Director Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves told Congress in April, AP noted.

    “Something like SBX will remain an important asset in the near term, to have a defense-and-defeat dominant posture toward North Korea,” Thomas Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Monday. “In the longer term, however, adapting to Russia and China will require a much different solution set than a chain of surface-based radars, capable as they are.”

    Karako noted the US might “consider accepting greater risk with North Korea and moving with all deliberate haste toward a robust space sensor layer capable of tracking both ballistic missiles and hypersonic gliders.”

    “Nearly all of our adversaries are concerned with US missile defenses and have devised various means to complicate missile defense operations,” the MDA wrote in March 2019 in its Fiscal Year 2020 budget estimates. “Many foreign ballistic and cruise missile systems are progressively incorporating advanced countermeasures, including maneuverable reentry vehicles, multiple independent reentry vehicles, and electromagnetic jamming, all intended to defeat our missile defense capabilities.”

    The $1 billion Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii is scheduled to come online in 2023, and the Navy’s AN/SPY-6 missile defense radar, which is 30 times more powerful and sensitive than the SPY-1 radars it will replace on US Navy destroyers, is due to enter service the same year. The AN/SPY-6 has cost the Navy $385 million just to develop, and each radar system is projected to cost an additional $300 million, according to 2013 Government Accountability Office estimates.

    Until then, though, the SBX will have to shoulder the burden of monitoring “continued missile test activity in North Korea.” The MDA wants the platform back at sea by October and to spend at least 300 days at sea during each of the next four years, the Star-Advertiser reported.

    All those radars tie into 44 ground-based interceptors in Alaska and California that would then intercept the incoming projectiles.

    However, the SBX might be shipped to the Atlantic in the future as the Pacific radars come online and if tensions continue to heat up with Iran, Riki Ellison, chairman of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, told the Star-Advertiser.

    Related:

    Alaskan City Prepares for Arrival of F-35 Squadrons, New Missile Defense Radar
    ‘First Line of Defense’: Beijing’s New High-Frequency Surface Wave Radar Can Detect Stealthy F-35s
    Russia Tests Satellite-Based Radar Capable of Detecting Low-Flying Drones
    Tags:
    radar, long-range, maintenance, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), missile defense, US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sea-Based X-Band Radar (SBX)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse