US-Led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,319 Civilians in Syria, Iraq - Casualty Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US-led forces have killed at least 1,319 civilians while battling the Daesh* terror group in Syria and Iraq, the Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (JTF-OIR) said in its monthly casualty assessment on Thursday.

"The Coalition conducted 34,514 strikes between August 2014 and the end of May 2019," the report said.

The document went on to note that during this period, the CJTF-OIR assessed that at least 1,319 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition strikes since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The report relies on information that was available to CJTF-OIR.

Last month, Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve also published its monthly report in which it stated that US-led forces have killed at least 1,302 civilians while battling the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

The United States and its allies have been fighting the Daesh* terror group in Syria and Iraq since 2014. While Iraqi authorities have given permission to host foreign troops in the state, a campaign in Syria by coalition forces is conducted without the approval of the government or a mandate from the UN Security Council.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia