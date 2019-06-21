Russia Spotted 15 Foreign Spy Jets Near Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have detected 15 foreign surveillance aircraft near the country's airspace over the past week, an infographic published by the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

According to the publication, Russian jets have been scrambled twice to prevent the foreign planes from crossing into the Russian airspace.

There have been no trespasses, the newspaper pointed out.

Более 10 летательных аппаратов вели разведку у границ РФ за неделю: https://t.co/4hT1tLj0WO pic.twitter.com/uHznzPEuoF — Телеканал "Звезда" (@zvezdanews) 20 июня 2019 г.

​Last week, twenty-nine foreign planes have been spotted while on reconnaissance missions near Russian airspace. The reports come after this April the Russian military stated it had detected 20 foreign airplanes while they were carrying out reconnaissance missions near the country's airspace, adding, however, that there had been no cases of trespassing.

Moscow has repeatedly slammed foreign military build-up near Russia's borders, warning that aggressive moves by NATO could provoke an escalation into a full-scale military confrontation. At the same time, the alliance has been justifying its enhanced activities by claiming that Russia poses a security threat to the region.