Russia to Start Delivering Be-200 Aircraft to US and Chile - Manufacturer

LE BOURGET, France (Sputnik) – Russia will start delivering the Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft to US Seaplane Global Air Services company in 2020-2021, Yuri Grudinin, the CEO of Ilyushin aircraft manufacturer, said.

"We have agreed, and we have signed documents: [the deliveries will begin] 15 months after the financing starts. I think the financing will come in September", Grudinin told reporters at the International Paris Air Show in the French city of Le Bourget.

According to Grudinin, Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) also plans to deliver seven Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft to Chile in 2020.

"Today, we signed [a deal] with Chile [to deliver] two more aircraft. We had a contract for five aircraft, and now at their request we added two more aircraft ... We will deliver them in 2020, we will definitely deliver them next year", Grudinin told reporters at the International Paris Air Show in the French city of Le Bourget.

Seaplane Global Air Services and the Russian Beriev Aircraft Company prepared in 2018 a draft contract for deliveries of 10 Be-200 planes. Both Beriev and Ilyushin firms are subsidiaries of Russian United Aircraft Corporation.