Russia to Show Fifth-Gen Su-57 Fighters to Foreigners for First Time

"The advanced Su-57 fifth-generation fighter will be shown to Air Force delegations and all guests of the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Moscow region, from 27 August to 1 September", it said.
The statement comes after a source in the aviation industry told Sputnik in March that Russian Su-57 fighter jet already has an export permit, and the Russian government is reviewing documents to officially rename the aircraft from T-50 internal designation to Su-57.
Su-57 is a stealth air superiority fighter created by Russia's Sukhoi Company. The fifth-generation fighter jet, formerly known as Prospective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation (PAK FA), is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole "stealth" aircraft developed for air superiority and attack roles. The figheter is equipped with an advanced avionics system and airborne active phased array radar as well as with a variety of high-precision weaponry.
