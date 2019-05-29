Poland to Substitute Soviet-Era Aircraft With US F-35 Fighter Jets

Speaking on the air on Polskie Radio, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that he was hoping to accelerate talks with the United States on the purchase of F-35 stealth fighters.
"I've spoken on the issue with my US counterpart Patrick Shanahan and the producer, Lockheed Martin. This will take several years, but we're on a good path to accelerating the process," Blaszczak said, commenting on the dates of supply.
In March 2019, Blaszczak signed a framework for the technical modernisation of the country's armed forces by 2026. Poland plans to replace its Soviet-era Su-22 and MiG-29 warplanes for 32 US-made F-35s.
