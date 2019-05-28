Two Militants Killed in Kashmir After Hours-Long Gunfight With Indian Army

New Delhi (Sputnik): At least two militants were killed in the Anantnag district of the the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after a six-hour exchange of fire with the Indian Army.
According to a police official familiar with specific intelligence information about the militant presence in the forested areas of Anantnag, a joint Cordon and Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army, the state police Special Operations Group (SOG), and CRPF paramilitary forces in Kachwan forest.
“The gun battle broke out after the security forces (started) moving towards the area where the terrorist were hiding,” the official said.
According to the Indian Army, this year, security forces have eliminated at least 93 militants, including the al-Qaeda-linked most wanted terrorist Zakir Musa. In a separate development, the situation remained tense in the Kashmir Valley.
State Police Chief Dilbag Singh said with the killing of Musa, the new idea of militancy had ended in Kashmir.
“He tried to start a new idea of militancy in Kashmir but his idea has come to an end with his death," Singh told to reporters on Tuesday.
