Two Militants Killed in Kashmir After Hours-Long Gunfight With Indian Army

A police official in Jammu and Kashmir said on 28 May that at least 275 terrorists remain active in the Kashmir Valley, of whom 100 to 200 are of foreign-origin. The Indian Army claims to have shot and killed 93 terrorists this year so far.

New Delhi (Sputnik): At least two militants were killed in the Anantnag district of the the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after a six-hour exchange of fire with the Indian Army.

According to a police official familiar with specific intelligence information about the militant presence in the forested areas of Anantnag, a joint Cordon and Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army, the state police Special Operations Group (SOG), and CRPF paramilitary forces in Kachwan forest.

“The gun battle broke out after the security forces (started) moving towards the area where the terrorist were hiding,” the official said.

According to the Indian Army, this year, security forces have eliminated at least 93 militants, including the al-Qaeda-linked most wanted terrorist Zakir Musa. In a separate development, the situation remained tense in the Kashmir Valley.

State Police Chief Dilbag Singh said with the killing of Musa, the new idea of militancy had ended in Kashmir.

“He tried to start a new idea of militancy in Kashmir but his idea has come to an end with his death," Singh told to reporters on Tuesday.

Since gaining Independence from the British in 1947, India and Pakistan have sought to gain exclusive control over the former princely state of Kashmir. However, some Kashmiris have always wanted it to remain independent. The Kashmiri insurrection commenced in 1989 with a section of pro-independence youths launching an armed struggle in the Indian-administered side of Kashmir. In the last 30 years, an estimated 10,000 people, including militants, have reportedly died in Kashmir as the Indian security forces have sought to root out insurgency from the valley.