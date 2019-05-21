Register
06:05 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian military drills in the Far East, Tornado universal multiple rocket launcher

    Russian Military, Techmash Agree on Rocket Supply for Tornado Launchers

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defence Ministry and ammunition manufacturer Techmash signed a long-term contract on the supply of rockets for Tornado S rocket launchers until 2027, Deputy CEO of Russia’s Techmash ammunition manufacturer Aleksander Kochkin told Sputnik.

    "The Defence Ministry introduced a practice of long-term contracts. We signed a contract with the [Russian] military for the first time last year on the supply of missiles for Tornado S rocket launchers, [the contract] works till 2027. This allows us to plan cooperation beforehand… [and], set long-term plans", he said.

    Tornado is Russia's newest universal multiple rocket launcher. Russian Ground Forces are its sole operator.

    READ MORE: Russia Ready to Sell Su-57 to Turkey if Ankara Quits F-35 Programme — Rostec CEO

    According to the manufacturer, three types of missiles were developed for the Tornado-G and the Tornado-S. The first type is designed to destroy enemy personnel and unarmored vehicles. This is an unguided missile with a detachable high-explosive head. It has a firing range of 5 to 20 kilometers (3 – 12 miles).

    Rostec state corporation
    © Photo: Rostec
    Philippines Showing Interest in Buying Russia's Helicopters, Submarines - Rostec
    The second armor-piercing type is designed to defeat armored vehicles with armor up to 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) thick. The power of this missile is in its cluster warhead, which is stuffed with shaped-charge fragmentation submunitions.

    A missile with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead was also developed for the Tornado MLRS. The warhead contains 34.5 kilograms (76 pounds) of explosives. There are more than 1,000 6-millimeter submunitions and more than 2,000 9-millimeter submunitions in it.

    The Techmash concern is Russia’s largest ammunition manufacturer specializing in the development and production of supplies for weapons for the Russian Armed Forces. Techmash is part of Russian state corporation Rostec.

    READ MORE: Russia to Deliver Su-35, S-400 to China No Later Than 2020 — Rostec

    Related:

    Russia Ready to Sell Su-57 to Turkey if Ankara Quits F-35 Programme - Rostec CEO
    Moscow-Ankara Cooperation on S-400 'Going Very Smoothly' – Rostec
    Russia, China to Sign Contract on Creation of Heavy Helicopter - Rostec
    Rostec Launches Sales of Russia's Cryptophone Immune to Hacking, Wiretapping
    Tags:
    supply, contract, Tornado S rocket launcher, Techmash, Rostec, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse