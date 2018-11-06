Russia to Deliver Su-35, S-400 to China No Later Than 2020 - Rostec

ZHUHAI (Sputnik) - Russia and China have concluded contracts on deliveries of weapons to be used in operations on the ground, in the air and in the sea, Viktor Kladov, the head of the delegation of Russian state corporation Rostec at the Zhuhai airshow, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are actively cooperating with China in all defense sectors: land, air and water. In addition to the successful implementation of two contracts for the S-400 and Su-35, we have a lot of other projects. I would not like to go into details, but I’ll say that we have recently signed three more [weapons] contracts with the Chinese side," the official said.

READ MORE: Russia, China Consider Bilateral Trade in National Currencies to Cut Dollar Use

According to Kladov, Russia will complete the contracted deliveries of 24 Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 air defense complexes to China on time, until 2020.

China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition started in the city of Zhuhai on Tuesday and will last through Sunday.