Register
17:46 GMT +303 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    S-400 missile systems. File photo

    Russia Hails Turkey’s Push for S-500s Amid Ankara’s Adherence to S-400 Deal

    © Photo : Department of information support of the Baltic region
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30

    In March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s commitment to its deal with Russia on the purchase of S-400 missile systems, adding that Turkey may subsequently look into buying S-500 systems.

    Sergey Chemezov, head of the Russian state-owned corporation Rostec, has told the Anadolu news agency that Moscow would welcome Turkey’s desire to join the project on developing the sophisticated Russian 2-500 missile systems.

    “The S-500s are currently under development and will be a Russian state-of-the-art air defence system without equal throughout the world”, Chemezov said, adding that Turkey has the necessary technological capacity to contribute to such a project. 

    READ MORE: US-Turkey Deadlock Over Ankara’s S-400 Deal Shows No Sign of Resolution – Report

    Separately, he touched upon the S-400 deal between Russia and Turkey, saying that “we signed the contract for the S-400s in 2017, and before the end of this year, we plan to conclude all deliveries”.

    The statement comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Ankara’s readiness to look into buying the S-500 systems in the future during his interview with Kanal 24 in March.

    This followed Erdogan telling the Turkish broadcaster in June 2018 that Ankara is looking forward to the joint production of the S-500s; he said that he had “contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin with a proposal” on the matter.

    READ MORE: US Senators Threaten Turkey With ‘Consequences’ Over S-400 Deal in NYT Article

    The development comes against the background of tensions between Ankara and Washington over Turkey’s push to purchase the S-400 systems.

    S-400 air defece systems
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    US Threatens Turkey Since S-400 Deal 'Is a Strategic Choice for Ankara' - Expert
    Turkish officials have repeatedly indicated that Ankara has no plans to abandon the S-400 deal, with deliveries due to start in July, despite heavy pressure to do so from Washington.

    The US alleges that the S-400 systems are incompatible with NATO air defence standards, and pose a possible danger to the F-35's stealth technology. Washington has threatened to withhold the sale of the fighters to Turkey, or to slap Ankara with anti-Russian arms sanctions if it goes through with the S-400 deal.

    Meanwhile, Russian Aerospace Forces Deputy Commander Lieutenant General Yuri Grekhov disclosed last month that the development of the S-500, the successor to the S-300 and S-400 air defence systems, had reached its final stage.

    READ MORE: Turkish FM: S-400 Systems Acquired by Turkey Pose No Threat to F-35 Fighter Jets

    With the S-500's specs remaining officially classified, the system is reportedly capable of destroying targets up to 600 kilometres (372 miles) away, and it is also believed to be able to track and simultaneously strike up to 10 ballistic targets moving at speeds up to 7 kilometres (4 miles) per second (approximately Mach 20).

    Related:

    Pentagon Head Says Turkey Needs to Buy Patriots as Spat Over S-400 Continues
    US Senators Introduce Bill to Stop F-35 Jets' Transfer to Turkey Amid S-400 Row
    US Stops Supply of F-35 Parts to Turkey Amid Plans to Buy S-400
    NATO Envoy Explains Why US Concerned by S-400 Proximity to F-35 in Turkey
    Tags:
    missile systems, project, capacity, deal, S-500, S-400, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse