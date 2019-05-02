China's J-20 Stealth Jet Could Be Wheels Up This Year, US Commander Says

Brown went on to note that US would attempt to counter the J-20's capabilities by increasing the deployment of US-developed F-35 jets to the Pacific. He also indicated that continuing patrols of the hotly contested South China Sea waters would be an option.
But the single-seat, twinjet, all-weather, fifth-generation fighter isn't the only Chinese aircraft raising eyebrows among US officials.
According to the commander, there is also a belief that China is planning to develop a dual-use bomber that would be able to carry both nuclear and non-nuclear precision-guided weapons. Without indicating whether China has the technology to create such a stealth bomber, Brown said that he doesn't "think it would be too far off the mark to say they could do that as well."
This, however, isn't the first time that there's been mention of China building a stealth bomber. Earlier this year, the US' Defense Intelligence Agency released its annual report on Chinese military power, revealing that the People's Liberation Army Air Force "is developing new medium- and long-range stealth bombers."
It adds that China's continued efforts to modernize its fleet were "closing the gap with Western air forces across a broad spectrum of capabilities, such as aircraft performance, C2, and electronic warfare."
