Russia Starts Exporting Solntsepek Rocket Launchers to Saudi Arabia - Source

"The exports of TOS-1A Solntsepek to Saudi Arabia have been started. The first batch of the system has already been delivered to the kingdom," the source said.
In the fall of 2017, following the results of a visit to Moscow by the King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, several defence contracts were signed. In particular, they discussed a memorandum on the purchase and localisation of the production of TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems, Kornet-EM anti-tank missile systems and AGS-30 grenade launchers.
It was also reported that Russia and Saudi Arabia were preparing a contract for the supply of S-400 Triumf air defence systems.
