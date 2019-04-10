Russia Starts Exporting Solntsepek Rocket Launchers to Saudi Arabia - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has started to deliver Solntsepek multi-barrel rocket launch systems to Saudi Arabia under the 2017 contract, a source in the defense industry told Sputnik Wednesday.

"The exports of TOS-1A Solntsepek to Saudi Arabia have been started. The first batch of the system has already been delivered to the kingdom," the source said.

In 2017 Russia and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement on the delivery of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems to Riyadh.

In the fall of 2017, following the results of a visit to Moscow by the King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, several defence contracts were signed. In particular, they discussed a memorandum on the purchase and localisation of the production of TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems, Kornet-EM anti-tank missile systems and AGS-30 grenade launchers.

It was also reported that Russia and Saudi Arabia were preparing a contract for the supply of S-400 Triumf air defence systems.