Saudi King Grants Iraq $1 Billion Amid Thaw - State TV

Seven Saudi ministers and almost 100 various officials arrived in Iraq Wednesday with an economic delegation in order to hold a second Saudi-Iraq coordination council meeting, originally launched in 2017 to upgrade diplomatic and economic relations between the Middle Eastern countries.

According to Saudi commerce minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi, cited by state TV station Al Ekhbariya, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has given Iraq $1 bln to build a sports city in the capital of Baghdad.

In the meantime, Qasabi announced Riyadh would open a consulate in Baghdad on Thursday, so that Iraqis may obtain a Saudi visa. According to an Iraqi news agency, at least three other Saudi consulates will also be opened in the country.

Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Baghdad in 2015 following a 25-year break.