US Planning Five Hypersonic Test Programs in Marshall Islands

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US armed forces are planning five test programs on hypersonic weapons systems in the Marshall Islands in the central Pacific Ocean, Army Space and Missile Command chief Lieutenant General James Dickinson said in congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"There are currently five active hypersonic test programs in various stages of planning at RTS [the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defence Test Site]," Dickinson told the House Armed Services Strategic Subcommittee.

The RTS is located at the US Army garrison on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

"Because of the geographic remoteness and available complex sensor suite, RTS has seen a significant upswing in hypersonic systems test planning," he said.

RTS also provides critical testing support to both offensive and defensive missile testing requirements for programs such as Ground-Based Mid-course Defence GMD and US Air Force strategic ballistic missile systems, Dickinson said.