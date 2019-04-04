US Planning Five Hypersonic Test Programs in Marshall Islands

"There are currently five active hypersonic test programs in various stages of planning at RTS [the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defence Test Site]," Dickinson told the House Armed Services Strategic Subcommittee.
"Because of the geographic remoteness and available complex sensor suite, RTS has seen a significant upswing in hypersonic systems test planning," he said.
RTS also provides critical testing support to both offensive and defensive missile testing requirements for programs such as Ground-Based Mid-course Defence GMD and US Air Force strategic ballistic missile systems, Dickinson said.
