Register
22:21 GMT +301 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Laser

    Anti-Satellite Laser Base Discovered in China's Xinjiang Province (PHOTOS)

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Recently released images, which were provided by retired Indian Army Col. Vinayak Bhat, a satellite imagery analyst who specializes on China, have revealed the presence of an anti-satellite laser base in the western Chinese province of Xinjiang.

    According to the Washington Free Beacon, the base is located roughly 145 miles south of Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, and is situated near a lake.

    ​"In terms of satellite tracking, Chinese technology has grown in leaps and bounds. There are now many space tracking stations dotted all over the country — like one in Ngari, Tibet — which provide accurate data about satellites to be targeted," Bhat said in his report for Indian outlet The Print.

    "Once the accurate satellite path and other data is known, directed energy weapons (DEW) located at five different places can take over the task. One such facility is located in Xinjiang."

    China Navy
    © AP Photo/ Guang Niu, Pool
    China Working on Laser Satellite to Spot Subs 500 Meters Below the Ocean's Surface

    In his analysis of the base, Bhat notes that it features four main buildings with sliding roofs, and that three of those buildings are linked to "two vacuum spheres," which suggest that "chemical lasers are being used with rare earth metals like neodymium." Bhat based his speculation off both the shape and size of the buildings.

    Bhat added that the smallest of the four buildings is likely used for tracking satellites, while the others are either used "individually or in conjunction with each other, depending on the effect on the targeted satellite." He also explained that the satellites can be "dazzled, disabled or destroyed" by the lasers housed at the base.

    And that's not all, folks. Over yonder by the mountains of Xinjiang, Chinese officials have reportedly been dabbling in electromagnetic pulse (EMP) experiments. In a test location discovered by Bhat, an EMP generator can be seen.

    "A road leads in and out under the cylindrical EMP generator for equipment and vehicles to be placed exactly under the generator," writes Bhat. "This facility is used for researching methods of hardening Chinese military equipment and reverse effects on adversaries' equipment using electronic components."

    "Another facility in the vast arid land of Xinjiang is also seen experimenting on mobile pulse generators. These types of non-nuclear pulse generators are used for creating electromagnetic interferences that can disable satellites in a very short span of time," Bhat added.

    Signals
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Chinese, Russian Anti-Satellite Tech Puts ‘US, Allied Space Assets at Risk' - Report

    Bhat's findings come after the US' Defense Intelligence Agency released a report in February 2019 detailing China's intentions to deploy a ground-based laser cannon within the next year.

    "China likely is pursuing laser weapons to disrupt, degrade or damage sat­ellites and their sensors and possibly already has a limited capability to employ laser systems against satellite sensors," the report reads.

    "China likely will field a ground-based laser weapon that can counter low-orbit space-based sensors by 2020, and by the mid-to-late 2020s, it may field higher power systems that extend the threat to the structures of non-optical satellites."

    The report cited a variety of space warfare tools that included electronic jammers, cyber attacks and small satellites that China could use to attack those belonging to the US in the event that a future conflict breaks out.

    Related:

    'Committed to US Military': Trump Says Google CEO Doesn't Support China
    Taking China's Cues India Begins 1st-Ever Military Drill with 17 African Nations
    US Should Verify China's Activity on Moon Not Military Related - Army Official
    Military Aircraft Crashes in China Leaving 2 Pilots Dead - Defence Ministry
    China Not Interested in Replacing US Military’s Role in Afghanistan - Scholars
    Tags:
    Anti-Satellite Laser Base, Anti-Satellite capabilities, Xinjiang, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse