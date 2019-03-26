Russia May Create Service Centre for Yak-130 Light Attack Jets in Malaysia

LANGKAWI/Malaysia (Sputnik) – Russia may create a service centre for the maintenance of the Yak-130 light attack aircraft in Malaysia in case the Southeast Asian country purchases these jets, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) President Yuri Slyusar said Tuesday.

Russia is now negotiating the possibility of deliveries of Yak-130 jets to Malaysia.

"There is a possibility to promote and supply this aircraft to the Malaysian market… Prime Minister [of Malaysia Mahathir Bin Mohamad] and I discussed the possibility of industrial cooperation on this issue. Here in Malaysia, the service centre will be engaged in maintenance and repair works. Maybe in the future we will consider some options to assemble such aircraft here. [For example, we could] make a regional centre here that would support the entire grouping of aircraft in the region of Southeast Asia," Slyusar said after meeting with Mohamad.

The Yak-130 is a two-seat combat trainer aircraft produced by the Irkut Corporation, part of the United Aircraft Corporation. Russia successfully exports these jets to a number of foreign countries, including Myanmar and Laos.

On Tuesday the Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) begins in Malaysia's Langkawi and will continue until 30 March. It has been held once in two years since 1991 and is considered one of the largest shows of military equipment in the Asia Pacific region. The event is co-organized by the Malaysian Defence Ministry.