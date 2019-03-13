Russia to Showcase Yak-130 Jets During LIMA-2019 at Malaysia’s Request – Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will showcase combat capabilities of Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft at upcoming LIMA-2019 exhibition at the request of Royal Malaysian Air Force, a source in the aviation industry told Sputnik.

In February, Viktor Kladov, the head of the international cooperation department of Russian state corporation Rostec, told Sputnik that Russia would demonstrate its Yak-130 jet trainer at LIMA-2019 air show for the first time.

"The [Russian] United Aircraft Corporation will bring the Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft to the exhibition. [The jet] will not only take part in the flight program of the exhibition, but the Malaysians will also witness its combat capabilities in a regime closed for public. One of the test pilots of the Yakovlev Design Bureau will fly the plane and show to the Malaysian counterpart all the possibilities of the Russian Yak-130 in the air," the source said.

22 years ago, on 25 April 1996, the Yak-130 prototype completed its maiden flight. As an advanced training aircraft, the #Yak130 is able to replicate the characteristics of several 4+ generation fighters as well as the fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57. https://t.co/9uAaXlrVfG pic.twitter.com/uGt50k5Td1 — Rostec Сorporation (@Rostec_Russia) April 25, 2018

Moreover, the Russian Knights, an aerobatic demonstration team of the Russian Air Force, will also take part in the flight program of the upcoming event, according to the source.

The Yak-130 is a two-seat combat trainer aircraft produced by the Irkut Corporation, part of the United Aircraft Corporation. Russia successfully exports these jets to a number of foreign countries, including Myanmar and Laos.

The Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) will take place in Malaysia's Langkawi on 26-30 March. It has been held once in two years since 1991 and is considered one of the largest shows of military equipment in the Asia Pacific region. The event is co-organized by the Malaysian Defence Ministry.