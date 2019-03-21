US 'Reconciling' Presence of Russia-Made S-400, F-35 in Turkey - Top General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States hopes to find a solution to the dispute with Turkey over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Commander Gen. Joseph Dunford said at the Atlantic Council on Thursday.

"Our position has been made very clear to Turkey, and we are hopeful that we can find a way to solve this tough issue," Dunford said.

Both executive and legislative branches of the US government "are going to have a hard time reconciling the presence of the S-400 and the most advanced fighters that we have — the F-35," the general stated.

"We're hopeful that we can find a way through this, but it is a tough issue," the marine general told a security forum in Washington.

The comment was made after last Thursday Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Ankara was expecting the delivery of US-made F-35 fighter jets in November despite Washington’s criticism of the decision to buy Russian S-400 air defence systems.

Turkey is planning to purchase 100 F-35 fighter jets from the United States with its pilots being trained at the Luke Air Force Base in the US state of Arizona.

At the same time, Ankara continues facing strong criticism of Washington, connected with a loan agreement for the supply of the Russian S-400 defence systems signed by the country in December 2017.

Recently, Reuters reported, citing Katie Wheelbarger, acting assistant secretary of defence for international security affairs, that Washington was mulling to "send signals" to convince Ankara to ditch buying the S-400. The reported "signals" include the F-35 engine overhaul depot in Eskisehir, Turkey used in the jets' production line.