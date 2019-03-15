USAF B-52 Bomber Reportedly Spotted Flying Near Russia's Borders in Baltic Sea

A US Air Force Boeing B-52H Stratofortress approached to within about 160 km of the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on Friday, data from the PlaneRadar monitoring resource indicates.
16:25 мск.— PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) 15 марта 2019 г.
Стратегический бомбардировщик #Boeing B-52H #Stratofortress ВВС США🇺🇸, бортовой номер 61-0009, имитация бомбардировки базы балтийского флота.#USAF #B52 pic.twitter.com/yzSJIWjXCk
"16:25 Moscow time. A US Air Force #Boeing B-52H #Stratofortress strategic bomber, registration number 61-0009, engaging in imitation of the bombing of the base of the Russian Baltic Fleet."
The B-52H, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, was said to have maintained an altitude of 82,30 meters, flying at over 960 km per hour as it skimmed the Polish maritime border in the Baltic Sea heading northeast before turning around and heading southwest. According to PlaneRadar, the bomber engaged in an immitation run of a mission aimed at bombing the Russian Baltic Fleet's base.
According to the Russian military, the Russian air force detected and accompanied over a thousand foreign spy planes flying along Russia's borders in 2018.
All comments
Show new comments (0)