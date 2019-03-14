US Army Inks $714Mln Contract for Poland Air Defence Controls - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A $714 million US Army contract aims to produce a ground-based battle command system in Poland for an advanced air- and missile-defence network (IBCS), Northrop Grumman announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Poland is taking a leadership role in today’s complex threat environment by selecting IBCS over legacy stove-piped systems that were designed decades ago for a much different threat profile," Northrop Grumman Vice President for Missile Defence Dan Verwiel said. "IBCS is the future of multidomain operations and with it, Poland will have a state-of-the-art system to modernize its integrated air and missile defence capabilities."

It was unclear whether the $714 million deal overlapped with a $349.4 million contract announced by the Department of Defence on Wednesday night for "two complete battery sets" in Poland’s IBCS network.

The IBCS control system outlined in the $714 million contract features open architecture which will allow integration of disparate radars and weapons, as well as interoperability with current and future missile defence systems, the release said.

In February, Poland National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the nation plans to spend nearly $50 billion over the next seven years to modernize its military.