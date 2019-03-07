Su-27 Fighter Jet Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plane Near Russian Airspace

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to identify and intercept an air target approaching the Russian airspace over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

“A Su-27 fighter on air defence duty was scrambled to establish the origin of the target and intercept it,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Russian fighter jet approached the target at a safe distance identified it as an RC-135 reconnaissance plane of the US Air Force.

"The Russian fighter jet returned safely to its home base after the foreign aircraft flew away from the Russian border," the ministry stressed.

READ MORE: WATCH Su-27 Fighter Jet Intercept US Poseidon Military Aircraft Over Baltic Sea

Last month, the Russian military said that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to identify and intercept Swedish spy plane near the border.