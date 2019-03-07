Su-27 Fighter Jet Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plane Near Russian Airspace

“A Su-27 fighter on air defence duty was scrambled to establish the origin of the target and intercept it,” the ministry said in a statement.
"The Russian fighter jet returned safely to its home base after the foreign aircraft flew away from the Russian border," the ministry stressed.
Last month, the Russian military said that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to identify and intercept Swedish spy plane near the border.
