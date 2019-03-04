Register
01:18 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM)

    US Marines Want Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles to Aid Navy in ‘Maritime Fight'

    © Photo: YouTube/Nautical PappyStu
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    309

    The US Marine Corps recently revealed that it's looking to obtain a long-range, anti-ship cruise missile in order to expand its naval warfare capabilities and offer a hand to the US Navy during joint operations.

    Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the Marine Corps, told USNI News at the WEST 2019 Conference in late February that the service is hoping to field such missiles "as fast as possible."

    "There's a ground component to the maritime fight. We're a naval force in a naval campaign; you have to help the ships control sea space. And you can do that from the land," Neller said at the conference.

    US Marines investigated after video surfaces, showing the pair posing in blackface
    © Screenshot/Simar
    ‘Hello, Monkey': Uniformed US Marines Investigated Over Blackface Snapchat Post (VIDEO)

    "Marines' traditional mission is the seizure and securing of advance naval bases for the prosecution of the naval campaign. But if the air space is more contested, and you want to be able to keep ships away at some distance because they've got long-range strike, you've got to be able to strike them. So you need to have a capability to control the maritime space."

    When asked about the rush to acquire the missiles, Neller explained that it's the result of the "situation security-wise that we find ourselves in the world." (Think South China Sea tensions.)

    "There's a lot of geographical chokepoints, and you know what they are, and the potential adversaries know what they are. So, if you get there first and you can control that space, then you have an operational advantage," he continued.

    Neller's announcement builds on the service's previously released concept in 2017 that pointed out how both the US Navy and the Marine Corps would be working with one another to address the ongoing "sea control fight."

    Known as the Littoral Operations in Contested Environments (LOCE) concept, the strategy "places a renewed emphasis on fighting for and gaining sea control, to include employing sea-based and land-based Marine Corps capabilities," a release explains.

    Chinese ground crew members inspect a J-20 stealth fighter in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province (File)
    © AP Photo / Color China Photo
    US Marines Built Full-Scale Replica of China’s J-20 Stealth Fighter (PHOTO)

    Although LOCE wasn't approved by the chief of naval operations and the commandant of the Marine Corps until February 2017, it's been in the works since 2015, according to The Diplomat, which reported that Marines will be mainly focusing on neutralizing an "adversary's land-based sensors and anti-ship weapons that threaten US warships."

    According to Task & Purpose, officials with the Marines and US Navy have already begun participating in joint testing of long-range precision weaponry. In October 2017, both services took part in firing a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at sea in order to see if it could take out targets more than 40 miles away.

    Earlier this year, it was reported by Breaking Defense that the Marine Corps was eyeing three specific missiles: Lockheed Martin's Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, Raytheon's Naval Strike Missile and Boeing's Harpoon.

    Although Neller steered away from citing China's claims and building in the disputed South China Sea as the reason for the service's interest in acquiring new missiles, it has been speculated that the joint effort is the result of the US wanting to check China's build-up of islands in the crucial waterway.

    Tu-214OS (Open Sky) aircraft
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Dmitry Zherdin / Russian Air Force Tupolev Tu-214ON which will be operated under the Open Skies treaty
    Deflated: Two US Marines Grounded Over Penis-Patterned Flight
    Over a period of several months, both the US and China have exchanged fighting words over what China perceives as a disregard for its territorial waters and what the US sees as its right to conduct freedom of navigation exercises in the contested region.

    Recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered his assurances to Philippine officials, urging them that the Trump administration would provide military support to ensure that China doesn't block access to the waters, through which trade worth trillions of dollars is transported. Manilla is one of several other claimants to islands and island groups in the sea.

    Related:

    US Military Mulls Base Deployment Near South China Sea - Adm Davidson
    China Sent 95 Ships to Intimidate Philippines' Projects in South China Sea
    Can US and China Coexist in the South China Sea?
    US Army Hints at 1,000-Mile Range Supergun That Could Be Used in South China Sea
    US, UK Navies Conduct First Joint Military Drills in Contested South China Sea
    Tags:
    missiles, US Marines, South China Sea, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse