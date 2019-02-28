Lockheed Martin to Conduct Maiden Flights of New Sikorsky Combat Rescue Copters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Sikorsky Company is preparing two new combat rescue helicopters for US Air Force operational use, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Two fully assembled HH-60W X Combat Rescue Helicopters (CRH) built by Sikorsky are preparing for their maiden flights which will occur before mid-year at the Sikorsky West Palm Beach site in Florida”, the release said. Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company.

The HH-60W “Whiskey” Combat Rescue Helicopter is being developed by Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation in cooperation with Lockheed Martin for the US Air Force’s CRH program. It is an advanced variant of the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, according to published reports.

INCOMING: Two fully assembled HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopters (CRH), built by @Sikorsky, are preparing for their maiden flights, which will occur before mid-year at the Sikorsky West Palm Beach site in Florida. pic.twitter.com/NgevfiH0MA — Dan Parsons (@SharkParsons) 27 февраля 2019 г.

The first of the two HH-60W aircraft will enter flight test with a new Tactical Mission Kit that integrates sensors, radar, and multiple defense systems to enhance pilots' situational awareness to complete missions, improving aircraft and isolated personnel survivability, Lockheed Martin said.

READ MORE: Russia Produces First Batch of Mi-28UB Combat Training Helicopters (PHOTOS)

The HH-60W hosts a new fuel system that nearly doubles the capacity of the internal tank on a UH-60M Black Hawk, giving the Air Force crew extended range, the release added.