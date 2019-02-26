Russia to Commission 2nd Fifth-Generation Su-57 Fighter in 2020 - Manufacturer

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR (Sputnik) - Russia's second mass-produced fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet will be put into service in the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2020, Alexander Pekarsh, the director of Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant, manufacturing the aircraft, said.

"We are working on two aircraft under the contract with the Defense Ministry, with the deadline for the delivery of the first aircraft set for 2019, and for the second aircraft for 2020", the director told reporters.

Su-57 is a stealth air superiority fighter developed by Russia's Sukhoi Company. The fifth-generation fighter jet, formerly known as Prospective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation (PAK FA), is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole "stealth" aircraft designed for air superiority and attack roles. It is equipped with an advanced avionics system and airborne active phased array radar as well as with a variety of high-precision weaponry.

According to Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV), Su-57 fighter jets could also be equipped with hypersonic missiles in the 2020s.

In November 2018, the Russian Defense Ministry published footage demonstrating the combat performance of Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet in Syria. It was noted that during the flights, the aircraft’s flight performance, smart information and control system, and operation of all on-board systems, including the weapons complex, were tested under conditions of high temperatures and other factors.

Last year, Russian lawmaker Vladimir Gutenev, a member of State Parliament's expert panel on the aviation industry, told Sputnik that Su-57 will be two and a half times cheaper than F-35 fighter jet and F-22 stealth fighter aircraft. According to open sources, F-22 jets cost $146.2 million, while F-35s may cost between $83 million and $108 million.

The maiden flight of the jet was carried out in 2010.

